Four injured in Rally crash

At least four people were injured in an accident along Stage 2 of the Barbados Rally Club’s Shakedown Stages on Sunday morning.

According to an eyewitness, one man’s injury was more severe and he was treated on the spot by ambulance personnel who are mandatory for all motoring events. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:46 a.m. at Rock Hall, St Peter.

Video making the rounds on social media showed the driver of the white Citroen C2R2 Maxi failing to navigate the corner, with the car drifting in the direction of the spectators who were standing behind caution tape.

The rally moved on to stage 3. (Nation News)