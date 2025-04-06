Thorne: We want our freedom back CCJ names Nigerian as new judge to replace Barbadian jurist Teenager fatally shot while watching netball game Bajan businesses urged to be bold Bynoe’s pork industry warning Man armed with a knife taken into custody at the Airport
Local News

Four injured in Rally crash

06 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

At least four people were injured in an accident along Stage 2 of the Barbados Rally Club’s Shakedown Stages on Sunday morning.

According to an eyewitness, one man’s injury was more severe and he was treated on the spot by ambulance personnel who are mandatory for all motoring events. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The incident occurred around 11:46 a.m. at Rock Hall, St Peter. 

Video making the rounds on social media showed the driver of the white Citroen C2R2 Maxi failing to navigate the corner, with the car drifting in the direction of the spectators who were standing behind caution tape. 

The rally moved on to stage 3.   (Nation News)

Related articles

Support us

Related News

26 March 2025

CIBC earns ‘solid’ US$55.8m

01 April 2025

EU has 'strong plan' to hit back at US tariffs if needed, EU chief says

04 April 2025

Foreign nationals among four arrested in gold smuggling operation

26 March 2025

Teenager fatally shot while watching netball game