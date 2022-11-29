Four Government offices closed Loop Barbados

Members of the public are advised that several Government offices will be closed today.

The offices of the People Resourcing and Compliance Directorate, the Human Resource Policy & Staffing Directorate, and the Learning & Development Directorate, at the E Humphrey Walcott Building and Warrens Towers II respectively, will close today, November 29 at 1 pm to facilitate a staff function. The offices will reopen on Thursday, December 1.

Additionally, the Welfare Department is closed to facilitate a staff retreat and training exercise.

In case of emergency, persons trying to reach the department are asked to contact the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs’ helpline at 536-4673 or 536-HOPE.