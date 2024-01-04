Four die in plane crash off Bequia Loop Barbados

A private aircraft crashed off the coast of Bequia this afternoon, resulting in the deaths of four people on board.

News outlets from St Vincent and the Grenadines report that the private plane, along with its captain and three passengers, departed from James Mitchell Airport in Bequia shortly after midday on January 4, and was en-route Hewanorra Airport in St Lucia.

The bodies were retrieved by the Coast Guard with assistance from nearby fishermen.

Reports indicate the deceased include two children, an adult and the pilot.