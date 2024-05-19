Four additions to the judiciary Loop Barbados

Three Justices will be appointed to the Office of the Justice of Appeal in the Supreme Court.

Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius Thorne and Justice William Chandler are expected to take up office on June 1, 2024, while Madam Justice Victoria Charles-Clarke will do so on July 1, 2024.

There will also be an appointment of Judge of the High Court. Bryan Weekes will assume that office on July 1, 2024.

Along with the new Chief Justice, Leslie Francis Haynes, this brings the complement of Court of Appeal Judges to 6 and High Court judges to 16.