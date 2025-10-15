Foundation, Chargers poised for showdown

Wow Foundation United and former queens Chargers continued their march towards this season’s Barbados Volleyball Association’s senior women’s knockout title by scoring straight sets wins when the action continued on Monday night at the Wildey Gymnasium.

Chargers scored a predictable victory over Club United 25-17, 25-12, 25-14, while Foundation showed that last season’s knockout triumph over former queens KFC Deacons was no fluke as they dismissed the same opponents 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

With defending champions UWI Blackbirds remaining in their nest for this tournament, Chargers and Foundation look like sure picks for a battle in the final. Chargers continue to bolster their line-up to hopefully, return to sovereignty over women’s Division One volleyball.

With Barbados under-19 vice-captain Sierra Rayside moving from sister team Hill Road to link with Barbados junior captain Makayla Beckles and Elana Jones, returning from injury, Chargers have looked a solid unit. Kinisha Marshall-Webster, senior Barbados player Dei Padmore and Kezia Padmore give setter Donnica Padmore lots of attacking options. (KB)

