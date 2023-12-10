Former West Indies & Guyana batsman Joe Solomon dies at 93 Loop Barbados

Former Guyana and West Indies player Joe Solomon has died.

The 93-year-old passed away in the United States yesterday.

Solomon, a former batsman, was famous for the run out which led to the famous tied Test between Australia and the Windies in 1960 at the Gabba.

Joe Solomon. Photo: Cricket West Indies

Solomon represented the West Indies in 27 Test matches from 1958 to 1965, scoring 1,326 runs.

Solomon was one of two Guyanese cricket legends who passed away on Friday.

Clyde Butts died in a vehicular accident near Eccles, East Coast Demerara, Guyana.

The Guyana Police Force said Butts reportedly failed to stop at a junction and his vehicle was struck by a lorry and another vehicle.

Butts,66, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The West Indies Cricket Board sent condolences to the families of Butts and Solomon.

Dr Kishore Shallow, President of Cricket West Indies, paid tribute, saying: “The remarkable contributions of Joe Solomon and Clyde Butts will be remembered not only by those in their native Guyana but also by many across the West Indies.”

He continued: “Joe Solomon stood among the heroes of West Indies cricket. His iconic play – the pick-up, throw, and run-out of Ian Meckiff in the tied Test – remains an indelible moment in our history. His dedication to the game was evident in mentoring numerous players, showing his commitment to the sport’s development. He was a true servant of the game.”

Shallow noted: “Clyde Butts, a stalwart figure in West Indies’ first-class history, displayed extraordinary adeptness as an off-spinner and captain for Guyana. His legacy extended beyond the field, earning him recognition as a statesman and ambassador for the game in Guyana and the region. In retirement, his unwavering commitment to coaching reflected his dedication. He tirelessly invested hours, nurturing young talent and passionately fostering their development within the sport.”