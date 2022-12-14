Former Sagicor manager charged in multi-million dollar fraud case Loop Jamaica

Former Vice President of Group Marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, Alysia Moulton White, has been charged with several counts of fraud.

Police report that White was on Wednesday charged with conspiracy to defraud, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence and receiving stolen property.

The charges against the former manager at Sagicor’s Liguanea branch are said to be in relation to the multi-million dollar fraud case with two other former employees of the financial institution.

Alysia Moulton White’s attorney Bert Samuels who is representing White said that his client is maintaining her innocence.