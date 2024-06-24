Former Prison Officer Keith Moore passes

Former Officer of Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds (Barbados Prison Service), Keith Harold Moore, also known as “Pot Moore” has passed away.

He passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at age 73.

Moore was the husband of Evelyn Moore, father of Dr Tiffany Moore-Brouwers, Toni Sealy-Applewhite, Julia Sealy-Parris, and Kim Sealy, grand-father of seven, and great-grandfather of five.

He was also the brother of Yvonne Carmichael, Cardinal Williams, Juliette Bryan, Veronica Graham and Ralph “Tony” Blunte, and uncle of Bradford and Nicole Graham, Cecelia and Glen Williams, Ronald and Brian Carmichael, Valorie Williams, Steven Bryan, and David Sandiford.

He will be missed dearly by friends, David O’Neal, Lexis Springer, Samuel Haynes, the staff of Nicholls Baking Company, Egvinalle Senior Citizens Home, The People’s Worship Centre, and Jackson SDA Church.

The funeral of the late Keith Harold Moore takes place this Friday, June 28, 2024, at St Matthew’s Church, Jackmans, St Michael at 3:00pm.

His viewing takes place in the Chapel of the Paramount Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

The funeral service will be streamed live on Youtube or via kd34streamingservices.

Fond remembrances and condolences to the family may be directed to [email protected] or [email protected] or on Paramount’s facebook page.