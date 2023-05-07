Former Principal Monrose McClean passes at 95 Loop Barbados

Hildah Monrose McClean has died.

Well-known as ‘Monty’, the beloved educator was 95 years old.

Monrose McClean was a former principal of Beulah Primary and St Johns Primary School.

She had no children of her own, but was a mother to many and a mother-like figure to hundreds.

Monrose McClean is late of Coffee Gully, St Joseph.

The funeral of the late Hildah Monrose McClean will be Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:15 am at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Sugar Hill, St Joseph. She will be laid to rest in the St Joseph Cemetery.