Former Portvale Factory Engineering Manager Compton Hendy passes

Retired Engineering Manager at the Portvale Factory, Compton Hendy has passed away.

Hendy, of Kirtons, St Philip, and formerly of Bent Street, Georgetown, Guyana, passed away at age 77.

He was the devoted husband of Glenda Hendy, father of Angela Hendy, Diane Bruce, and Michael Hendy, and grand-father of Alyssa, Charlotte, and Alexandra Hendy.

He was also the brother of the late Byron Hendy, uncle of Sharon, Brianna and Belinda Hendy, and cousin of Uvoney, Lynette, Cheryl, Shawn, Paula, Ronda, and many others.

He leaves to mourn the Holder, Pickett, Polard and Clarke families, as well as close friends Leila Johnson, Paul Green, Danny Ainsworth, Ivelaw Griffith, Mushtaq Khan, Hewley Harry, Charles and Joan Haynes, Volville Forsythe, Audrey Drayton, Peter Briggs, Mervyn Gordon, Neville Grainger, Lynette Collins, Monty Alexander, Dermot and Judy Gray, Arley Thorpe, Orlando Estwick, Wesley Bynoe, and many others.

The thanksgiving service for the late Compton Hendy takes place at the Holy Trinity Church in Ruby, St Philip, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The cortege will proceed to the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens, Christ Chirch for the interment.

Persons can join the family via live stream, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 2, at www.clydebjonesfuneralhome.com.