Former Police Sergeant 738 passes

Former Police Sargeant 738 of the Barbados Police Service (TBPS), Timothy Dacosta Yearwood, also known as “Back Numbers” has passed away.

He entered into rest at age 77, on Wednesday, May 19, 2024.

Yearwood, of Harrises, St Lucy, was the father of Shawn and Dale Armstrong, and grand-father of Jaheem, Gabriella, Joshua, Kymani and Kymara Armstrong.

He was also the brother of David, Trevor, and Roger Yearwood, Sheila Alleyne, the late Kelvin, Michael and Mackingsley, uncle of David Jr Angeline, Nicholas, Kacia, Dwayne and Ricardo Yearwood, and Cousin of Avonda Hinkson, Sylvia Goodman, Marva Potta, Jenny and Florencia Yearwood, Cheryl and Carol Osbourne-Gibbons.

He leaves to mourn the O’neal, Smith and Gibbons families, and close friends Nera Fraser, Lorna Husbands, and many more.

The funeral of the late Timothy Dacosta Yearwood takes place this Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the St Lucy Parish Church near Nestfield St Lucy, at 10:00am.

Persons can also visit the chapel of Earl’s Funeral Home, Half Moon Fort, St Lucy to reflect on the memories of Yearwood on Wednesday, June 26, between 4:00pm and 6:00pm.