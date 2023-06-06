Former officer, accident survivor to drivers: See road users as family Loop Barbados

The recently-elected president of the Barbados Road Safety Association (BRSA) Roland Lowe is calling on all drivers to see the people in the other vehicles on the roads as their loved ones.

His new mantra is “Drive as if it were your loved one in the next car”.

People need to think differently when they are on the road and when they get behind the wheel

Speaking to Loop News today, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Lowe said, “One of my slogans that I want to get out there is basically, drive as if the person in the other vehicle is a family member or someone that you love, because if it is that you are thinking that it’s your brother in the car, you would not cut him off, you would not ride his bumper, because you do not want to put your brother or sister in danger. So you would do everything that you possibly could to treat them with a level of respect and care on the road and consideration.”

Lowe said that this is one of the things that he will keep hammering home during his tenure for as long as he is at the helm. He does not care if anyone says, “I’m beating a dead horse or whatever. I will keep saying it.”

you would never try to treat your mother in a disrespectful way on the road or put her life in danger

He said that for a behavioural shift, there must be a mindset change. “People need to think differently when they are on the road and when they get behind the wheel. Think differently about driving and how they approach driving, approach driving and the whole process of being on the road differently.”

Lowe is certain that once people “start thinking like that, they will drive accordingly, because you would never try to treat your mother in a disrespectful way on the road or put her life in danger when you are driving.”

We earnestly appeal to all motorists and road users to adopt a mindset of courtesy, consideration and common sense

His comments come after drivers have been complaining on social media about reckless drivers abusing the nation’s roads and days after a fatal hit-and-run incident.

Over the weekend Lowe also called on the hit-and-run driver from the fatal accident at Rices, St Philip on Friday, June 2, to come forward. He added his voice to the appeal.

As one who is living with the effects of being involved in a crash previously, Lowe told the media, “We [at the BRSA] understand the profound grief and pain that follows such tragic events and we want to extend our support to all those affected… In light of these unfortunate events, the BRSA would like to emphasise the importance of fostering a culture of road safety and responsibility.

“We earnestly appeal to all motorists and road users to adopt a mindset of courtesy, consideration and common sense. Each of us has a crucial role to play in ensuring the safety of our roads and protecting one another.”

A former police officer and a father, the new BRSA president added, “We stand united with The Barbados Police Service in their plea to the driver involved in the hit-and-run accident to come forward. We believe in the inherent goodness of our society and it is vital that we come together to uphold justice and accountability. This incident does not reflect the values of our community nor does it align with the spirit of the Bajan way. We must strive to do better, to demonstrate care and vigilance.”