Former Lester Vaughn principal Reverend Ezra Barker passes Loop Barbados

Former Lester Vaughn Secondary School Principal, Reverend Ezra Barker has passed away.

Reverend Barker was a Minister of Religion of the Methodist Church, former Deputy Principal of the Lodge School and teacher of the St Leonard’s Boys School.

He was also the husband of the late Linora Laretta Barker, father of Christopher Barker and Liza Barker-Mason, and grand-father of Amari, Liam, Khai Mason and Dante Barker.

Barker will be missed dearly by the Barker, Forde, Shockness and Rock families, and friends Reynold and Paulette Royer, David and Sharon Highland, Grafton Drakes, Wesley and Elizabeth Fuller, and the Blunt family.

Visitation takes place this Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the Whitehall Methodist Church, Whitehall Main Road, St Michael, from 3:30 PM until 5:30 PM.

The funeral of the late Ezra Barker takes place on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the James Street Methodist Church, James Street, Bridgetown, from 10:00 AM.