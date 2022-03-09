Former JA PMs, political rivals Manley, Seaga to appear on new $2,000 | Loop Barbados

A newly created $2,000 banknote in Jamaica will feature the images of two former Jamaican prime ministers, Michael Manley and Edward Seaga, who were both contemporaries and political rivals.

The announcement was made Tuesday, March 8, by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate in Gordon House.

In acknowledging the rivalry between the two men, Clarke noted that Jamaica went through a near civil war experience in the 1970s when Manley was prime minister, and Seaga was the Opposition leader. Clarke noted that the experience “deeply scarred the national consciousness with electoral contests becoming overtly violent in nature”.

Clarke said that the country was able to step back from the brink through civil society and political leadership.

But, he said that while the scars of this period may have healed, “persons who lived through this period are still with us and families who lost loved ones, who were displaced, who lost homes and jobs due to conflict are still with us”.

“They remember. They hurt,” Clarke said.

He added that, in many cases, “those wounds and those feelings run deep”.

“We validate those experiences wherever they exist as authentic and sincere,” he added while questioning whether the country should continue to conduct its affairs in a manner that perpetuates this hurt and bequeath unto future generations strife and division, or seek constructive, real and symbolic ways of forging unity, peace and love instead.

“We must restore unity in the country, and there was no better way to do it than to have the political rivals appearing together on the $2,000 note,” said Clarke.

“We are, therefore, pleased that the Most Honourable Michael Manley and the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, who were contemporaries and rivals, will appear together on the new $2,000 banknote,” the minister said as Members of Parliament on both sides of the political divide gave ringing and sustained applause.

New-look banknotes

Meanwhile, national heroes whose images were removed from banknotes will have their images restored in the major overhaul of the country’s banknotes, which will introduce new and multiple security features.

Clarke said the notes would last 50 per cent longer than the current banknotes.

He told the House that national hero Marcus Garvey will appear alone on the upgraded $100 banknote.

However, the other five notes will bear 10 images of deceased prime ministers and national heroes.

Former prime ministers Hugh Shearer and Donald Sangster will appear together on the upgraded $5,000 note, while national heroes Norman Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante will jointly appear on the upgraded $1,000 note.

National heroes Sam Sharpe and Nanny of the Maroons will appear together on the upgraded $500 banknote, while national heroes Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will appear together on the upgraded $50 note.