Former fish vendor ‘Pam’ passes away Loop Barbados

Former fish vendor at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex, Pamela Indalia Beckles-Norgrove affectionately known as “Pam”, has passed away at age 62.

“Our hearts skipped a beat when you left this world, the shock so painful, the loss so great. We loik forward to the time when we will be reunited again. Until then rest peacefully,” her relatives said in her obituary.

She was the wife of Alphonso “Alicat” Norgrove, mother of Tito Beckles, step-mother of Shaquielle and Akeel, and adoptive-mother of Nakieta Forde and Tyrone Doyle.

She leaves to mourn 6 grandchildren, Kyeron, Kymarah and Taleel Beckles, Nyla Hunte, Nicolai Forde and Nyja Simmons.

Pam was also a sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend of many.

Her relatives include the Beckles, Henry, Norgrove, Earle, Harper, Simmons, Welch, Clarke and Brathwaite families.

She will be remembered by close friends Marion Johnson, Michelle Brathwaite, Denise Hearwood, Gwendolyn Grannum, Curwin Brewster, Geoffrey “Biggie Irie” Cordle, David Hood and the fisherfolk at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex.

A service of worship, praise and celebration for her life and work takes place on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Collymore Rock Church Of The Nazerene, Collymore Rock St Michael where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 1:30 PM. The cortege will then proceed to Westbury Century for the interment.

There will be a viewing of her body on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the Jo-anne Jones Funeral Service from 3:30 PM until 5:30 PM and the Collymore Rock Church Of The Nazerene from 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2024, before the funeral service.