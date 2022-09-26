Former DLP MP Dr Denis Lowe to receive an Official funeral Loop Barbados

Former Member of Parliament and Minister of Government, Dr Denis Stephenson Lowe will be accorded an Official Funeral.

He will be cremated.

The service and cremation are scheduled for Saturday, October 8, at the Coral Ridge Memorial Gardens and Crematorium, The Ridge, Christ Church. It will begin at 10am.

The signing of the condolence book and viewing of the body will take place on Friday, October 7, at the Democratic Labour Party headquarters, George Street, Belleville, St Michael, from 3pm to 6pm.

Dr Lowe passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 64.