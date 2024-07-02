Former DLP Member Miriam Barrow passes away

Former employee of Mademoiselle and Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Headquaters, Miriam Ianthe Barrow has passed away.

Barrow, also known as “Mirie” or “Ms Barrow”, was also a Former Member of the Women’s League, DLP, St Michael East Constituency Branch, the NAB Seniors Program at Carrington Wesleyan, Mothers’ Union and Church Army of the Cathedral of St Michael and All Angels.

She was the mother of Pauline Piggott, Hobert, Beverley and Orlando Barrow, and the late Bernard Stevensen Barrow, cherished grandmother of Dale Piggott, Dawn, Daledrey and Dionne Barrow, and loving great-grandmother of Drick, Aylissa, Zaya, and Nathan.

She was also a relative of Emelda Coppin, Marjorie Clarke, the Barrow, Trotman, Parris, Sargeant, Pinder and Gooding families, cherished friend of Mrs Zida Hunte, Friend of Sylvester and Judy Welch, the Honourable Freundel Stuart, QC, Former Prime Minister, Peter Jones, Maxine Moore-Haynes, Patricia Clarke, Clyde Chase, Maureen Massiah, Daryle Lewis and the Crew, Barbara Marshall, Joan Lovell, Heather Coward, Audrey Burrowes, Women’s League, Members of the DLP, Belle Gully and surrounding communities.

She was a trusted friend to many.

A thanksgiving service, celebrating the life of Miriam Ianthe Barrow, takes place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at The Cathedral of St Michael and All Angels, at 10:00am.

The viewing will take place at DLP Headquaters, George Street, St Michael, on Friday, July 5, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.

There will be no mouring colours by special request. Preferred colours of blue, yellow or gold may be worn instead.

The service can be viewed via livestream at https://tudors.live/MiriamBarrow.

Condolences can be shared online via www.tudorsfuneralhome.com.