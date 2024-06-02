Former DLP member Daniel Padmore passes Loop Barbados

Former member of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) and Venture Seven Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Daniel Norman Padmore has passed away.

Padmore, of Church View, St John passed away at 31, on Monday May 13, 2024.

He was a former Motorsports Marshall and former employee of Horizon Motors.

Padmore was the son of Kathlene Padmore and the late Douglas Shorey. He was also the brother of Claire and Carlos Padmore, Audene, Cicely, Maxine, Harriett and David Shorey and relative of the Padmore, Lovell, Butcher, Barrow, Green and Boxill families.

He will be missed dearly by friends Kassie Gittens, Michael Lashley KC associates and staff, POC Trucking, Alvin Bridgeman, Michael Atwell, Germaine Howard, Richard Prescod, Renaldo Sargeant, Emmerson Welch, George Pilgrim, Henderson Nicholls, and KMJ Transport Services.

Relatives and friends can visit the DLP Headquaters, Kennington, George Street, Belleville, St Michael to reflect on their memories this Thursday, June 6, 2024, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The funeral of the late Daniel Padmore takes place this Friday, June 7, 2024, at the St John Parish Church, Glebe Land, St John, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for a service of thanksgiving at 3:00 PM.