Former DLP leader recommends fixed general election dates Loop Barbados

The former leader of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is recommending that fixed-term elections be enshrined in the new Constitution of Barbados.

Verla De Peiza, made the proposal at the Constitutional Reform Commission public meeting on Sunday, October 30. De Peiza led the DLP from 2018 until her resignation in January this year.

Speaking to the Commission at the Alexandra School, De Peiza held that the Constitution should firmly address elections in Barbados. She stressed that fixed-term elections should be implemented so that the announcement of election day will not be to “the whim and fancy” of the governing political party.

“I think we have reached a stage where we need to be speaking firmly about how we manage our elections and one of the ways the constitution can address that, outside of legislation, is to have fixed term elections.”

“It is not a new concept but one which we need to take seriously so we do not have again…the whim and fancy entering into something as serious as our political determinations.

” If it were that we knew when elections are then we would know what we are working towards. I think one of the fallouts of having a knee jerk reaction is that only that one person [the Prime Minister]…knows when the election day will be, for the rest of us it is sprung upon us,” maintained De Peiza.

She added that this arbitrary system contributed to the decline in voter turnout earlier this year. In the January 2022 elections, less than 45 per cent of registered votes went to the polls.

“One of the fallouts for a system like that is exactly what we saw in January this year, where we took note for the first time but really it is has been a phenomenon for the last four and five elections, and that is a declining presence of voters participating in the elections because there was an arbitrariness to it.”