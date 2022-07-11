Former Deputy Speaker of the House, veteran attorney Ezra Alleyne dies | Loop Barbados

Barbados has lost a vast wealth of knowledge and a fountain of experience with the passing of Attorney-at-law Ezra Alleyne.

He died at the age of 78 years old.

He leaves to mourn his wife Tassiea Bryan Allenye and his children Daun, Gayle, Alistair and Nathan along with numerous legal colleagues, students, and friends.

In conveying his condolences, Minister Wilfred Abrahams said in a release, that Alleyne’s was “one of its most astute legal minds.”

A product of the University of Waterford – The Combermere School, Alleyne was a proud Combermerian.

He was a former Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament, 1976 – 1981, of his over 50 years of experience, Abrahams highlight “that one of the most high-profile cases at the time was his defence of train robber Ronald Biggs in the 1981 extradition proceedings.”

Alleyne served over the years as a trial lawyer, a legal adviser to the Public Utilities Board and as a specialist in international business law.

