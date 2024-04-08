Former Deighton Griffith Principal has died Loop Barbados

Retired Principal of the Deighton Griffith Secondary School and former Head Teacher of the St James Secondary School now Frederick Smith Seconday, Auriel Beckles has passed away.

Beckles served graciously as Principal of Deighton Griffith from 1997 until her retirement in 2001.

In a notice made on the Deighton Griffith Old Scholars Association’s social media on Saturday, April 6, the committee informed persons of her passing.

“Good afternoon old scholars. I got word today that our former Principal, Mrs.Auriel Beckles has passed away. Her funeral will be on Tuesday at St Thomas Parish Church. May she forever rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Formerly of Prior Park Terrace, St James, Beckles was the wife of Leonard Beckles and mother of Kevin Beckles and Rosamund James. She was also the mother-in-law of Michael James and Danielle Millington.

She leaves to mourn her siblings Muriel and Sylvan Williams, Carlisle Forde and the late Elton, Reynold and Una Williams.

Beckles was also the aunt of Margaret Kellman, Ricardo, Ema, Mona, Michael, Allison, Sean and Reverand Canon Dr.Monrelle Williams, Andrew Brathwaite, Shain and Shadia Forde, Ambrose, Gregory, Celeste, Janice Carter, Gillian Alleyne, Jacqueline Beckles and Debra Fermor, and sister-in-law of Laurie and Pauline Beckles.

Her funeral takes place at the St Thomas Parish Church, Arch Hall St Thomas on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 10am.

Flowers may be sent to Gabriel Edgehill’s funeral Home in Cane Garden, St Thomas no later than 8am on Tuesday.

There will also be live streaming of the funeral service.