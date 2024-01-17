Former CCJ Judge Jacob Wit dies at 71 Loop Barbados

Former Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) judge, Justice Jacob Wit, has died.

Justice Wit’s death was confirmed by the CCJ in a media release this afternoon, Tyesday, January 16, 2024.

Wit, who recently retired from the CCJ due to ill health, was 71 years old.

In a tribute message to Justice Wit, the CCJ noted he was an inaugural member of the CCJ bench in 2005 “and he diligently served until his retirement in December 2023.

“This native of the Netherlands was an eminent jurist with wide legal expertise in private law, commercial and admiralty law, insurance, bankruptcy and insolvency, company law and intellectual property, criminal law, military law, administrative law, constitutional law, and international human rights law,” the Court said.

CCJ President, Justice Adrian Saunders commented that “it is a sad day for the Court. Justice Wit and I worked together since 2005 when we formed part of the inaugural Bench of the Court. He was the lone Civil Law Judge on the current CCJ Bench with rich experience in military law, administrative law, constitutional law, and international human rights law.”

“His involvement with the CCJ Academy for Law and his role in coordinating the Academy’s most recent Biennial Conference and Regional Town Hall focusing on crime, paired with his passion for regional criminal justice reform are recognised and deeply appreciated. I will certainly miss him and his contributions to the Court and to the region.”

Justice Wit has a long history of service to the regional legal landscape as he adjudicated over cases in Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, and the Dutch Windward Islands of Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba prior to joining the CCJ.

He also served as a Ranking Member of the CCJ Academy for Law and was the President of the Constitutional Court of Saint Maarten, on a part-time basis.

In 2020, he was given the Nederlandse Juristen Vereniging Award for his long and effective contributions to forging and maintaining public trust in the judiciary.