Former BAM President gives new Grand Kadooment route thumbs up Loop Barbados

Former President of the Barbados Association of Masqueraders (BAM) Roger Millar is in full support of the newly proposed Grand Kadooment route, which was announced on Friday, April 12, during the media launch for the Season of Emancipation and Crop Over 2024.

Speaking to Loop News, Millar said that the new route is a welcomed change after so many years of doing the same route.

“The new route is a welcomed change after so many years of doing the same route. It hasn’t actually adressed going through neighbourhoods but what they have done is chosen a route where the infrastructure, the width of the road allows for easier flow of the bands. So at this point I wouldn’t knock it, I guess we have to try it and see how it works.”

He explained that the new route will be a safer option for revellers because it takes the crowd away from troubled areas for “a little while”.

“Alot of the problems come from going through areas which have a large population like the incident they had in Black Rock last year. What this route does, it takes the crowd away from that, for a little while.”

“The troubled areas will still be from Eagle Hall until the end of Black Rock, but other than that I approve the route.”

Millar also explained that the roads on the new route are wider, which will improve traffic flow of the bands.

“The sections of road that they chose if you look at that, it tends to be alot wider so that makes for easier passage of the bands.”

He further encouraged persons to “give the route a chance” to see how it works.

“So until this first route is run and it is successful or it isn’t successful, it is hard to make a comparrison, but as I said before, I believe we should give it a chance, see how it works out then you would be able to look at the pros and cons coming out of that and see where we go from there.”

The new route will begin in Bridgetown at the Helipad carpark, proceed on to President Kennedy Drive via Princess Alice Highway and Prescod Boulevard, then up to the Eagle Hall junction and onto Black Rock Main Road, then onto the Mighty Grynner Highway, with some bands entering Kensington Oval.