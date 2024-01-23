Former AG supports calls for education minister to resign Loop Barbados

A former Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs has joined the calls for the Minister of Education Kay McConney to step down.

Adriel Brathwaite SC criticised the decisions made by the Education Minister during her two-year tenure.

Speaking at the Democratic Labour Party St Andrew branch meeting held on January 14 at the Alleyne School, Brathwaite accused the Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training of being incapable of “leading anything properly”.

Specifically referring to the St John Primary School which has been indefinitely closed after health concerns were raised by teachers and staff, the politician argued that school building has needed evaluating and infrastructural maintenance for years.

“I said a couple years ago that if you place new paint on old buildings all the time, that’s not correcting it. . . . The building just looking pretty but you’re not making any meaningful improvement to it, so it does not surprise me that they have finally woke up and said, ‘No more’. But it’s the parents and teachers in particular who decided because the teachers were actually getting sick on a continuous basis.”

“Everything led by this Minister of Education, something goes amiss. If the Prime Minister does not have the intestinal fortitude to rid Barbados of her then she should simply resign as opposed to just saying she is not going anywhere,” he protested.

The former Attorney General also maintained that the simulation which occurred at the Springer Memorial School in October 2023 should not have happened nor be allowed at other schools. He stated someone should have been held responsible for the poor execution of the simulation.

Braithwaite further challenged the Ministry’s decision to revamp the education system from 2025, saying: “The whole issue of transforming the educational system and that they have a plan – they have a plan and they’re not sure when they start, how much it’s going to cost.”

He continued:

“Can you imagine that you come up with a plan and have no idea what it’s going to cost and where they’re going to find the money from?”