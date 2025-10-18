Forest sack Postecoglou after 39 days in charge

Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou was sacked just 17 minutes after the side’s 3-0 defeat by Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Australian’s dismissal – 39 days after his appointment on 9 September – means Postecoglou’s stint at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

The former Tottenham boss failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Forest collected just one point from Postecoglou’s five Premier League matches in charge, leaving the side one point above the relegation zone in 17th on his departure and in the bottom three following the day’s later games.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” a Forest statement read.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

It is understood Forest would like to make a quick appointment, having already considered Sean Dyche while there is also long-term interest in Fulham’s Marco Silva, the Portuguese having worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, who he also owns.

Postecoglou’s staff, including Nick Montgomery, Mile Jedinak and Sergio Raimundo are also expected to leave.

Marinakis was at the City Ground to witness the defeat by Chelsea but was pictured leaving his seat around the 67th minute.

He did not deliver the news to Postecoglou, with a senior club official instead telling the 60-year-old – although that is not unusual.

Postecoglou then said goodbye to his players, leaving them with an apology it did not work and he was not able to deliver what he was brought in to do.

Many fans headed for the exit when Reece James put Chelsea 3-0 up six minutes from time, and there were jeers from the home fans at the full-time whistle.

Postecoglou’s 39 days in charge means he has broken Les Reed’s record for the shortest reign – in terms of days in charge – of any permanent managerial appointment in Premier League history.

Reed spent 40 days in charge of Charlton Athletic in 2006 and was sacked having one just one of his eight matches in charge in all competitions.

Sam Allardyce, who managed 30 days in charge of Leeds United, was an interim appointment at Elland Road.

Former Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer still holds the record for the fewest matches managed by a permanent appointment in the Premier League, having overseen four games in charge at Selhurst Park.

Postecoglou managed Forest five times in the Premier League.

The Australian was informed of his sacking after speaking to his players in the dressing room following the defeat against Enzo Maresca’s side.

“Ange came in after the game, debriefed the game and then I went out to do some running, I came back and news had broke that he had gone,” Forest defender Ryan Yates told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everybody has to take responsibility. I think it would be unfair to pin it on anybody. We have to look ourselves in the mirror and dust ourselves down and go again because things in football can change really quickly.” (BBC Sport)