Forensics to be conducted on skeletal remains found in St George Loop Barbados

Investigations have been launched after skeletal remains were found in the area of Farm Road, St George to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Police Information Officer (Ag.) Inspector Stephen Griffith told the media that a report of the discovery was made on Friday, May 12, 2023, around 6:30 am. A call was received and police responded to investigate.

The discovery was amongst the wooded area.

Griffith issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have information about the matter to come forward and call the police at emergency number 211, or crimsetoppers at 1-800-TIPS or contact the nearest police station.

Family members of an 82-year-old Middleton, St George resident, who went missing in January were also at the scene, having received a call about the discovery as well.

Griffith refused to provide an identity to the media without forensic confirmation.