Foreign telecoms showing interest in Barbados market Loop Barbados

The Barbados market seems to be looking very appealing to international and global telecommunication players.

Sharing this information was the Director of the Digital Infrasture Unit in the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST) Clifford Bostic.

After confirming that a year later KW Telecommunications is still interested in breaking the duopoly in place locally, Bostic disclosed that they are not the only service provider looking at this market.

Responding to a question from Loop News about other applications for licenses, Bostic said:

“There are several requests for both mobile services and fixed services, as well VSAT, that is Very Small Aperture Terminals, that is satellite communications.

“We do have a number of persons who continue to engage us on discussions as to how they can set up services in Barbados etc. So we are always discussing with possible clients who want to provide services in Barbados.”

With regard to why these persons are flocking to the Gem of the Caribbean, he added, “They see Barbados as a place where you can provide communication services, information and communication technology (ICT) services that would stimulate our markets for business.”

At present Barbados has Digicel Barbados and Flow Barbados (Cable and Wireless) and KW Telecommunications also holds a mobile license but has not commenced services on the island as yet.