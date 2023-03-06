Foreign Affairs Ministry to review External Service Orders Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade will be reviewing its External Service Orders to enhance its undertakings and to bring the orders in line with the 21st Century.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds, disclosed this during the Ministry’s inaugural staff appreciation and awards ceremony, held at the Radisson Aquatica Resort, last Saturday evening, under the theme ‘Memorable Moments’.

“We are about to review the External Service Orders, which is absolutely critical…. They reflected the time at which they were drafted, immediately post-colonial, not necessarily thinking about the Barbados of today but thinking about a Barbados of a colonial past. And, as we walked our way through life at that time, we were very conservative and very restricted and constricted in our thoughts.

“That is not the new republic in which we live, and so, therefore, our External Service Orders are going to be reflective of cutting-edge service orders. So that one of the things we’re going to do is to look around the world, not just the region but the world to see what the best practices are,” Minister Symmonds stated.

Permanent Secretary Simone Rudder, speaking about the rationale for the staff appreciation and awards ceremony, noted that the recognition of staff and saying thank you was something that the Ministry had wanted to do for a long time, because its work is relevant both here in Barbados and globally and has a direct impact on those living here and Barbadians across the globe.

Ms Rudder told persons attending in person and via Zoom that: “Our level of public service, sacrifice, dedication and commitment cannot be easily measured. It does not matter what position you’re in, or what post you hold, or which office you’re located in, your contribution is critical to the Ministry’s achievements. And it is the contribution of each and every one of us tonight, that we are celebrating.”

Two officers received the Minister’s Award – Financial Controller, Sonji Jules, and Chief Economist, Agard Evans. Foreign Service Officer, William Clarke, received the Permanent Secretary’s Award.

Awards were also given in the categories of Above and Beyond; Positive Attitude; Legacy; and those who had 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 plus (Hall of Fame) years of service, as well as retirees.

Hughland Allman, who is currently the Permanent Secretary (Ag) (Culture), in the Prime Minister’s Office, was highlighted as being in the service for 41 years, 39 of those at the Ministry.

BGIS