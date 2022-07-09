Foreday Morning jump back on Mighty Grynner Highway | Loop Barbados

Foreday Morning band leaders have been successful in their campaign to return to the original route.

The J’ouvert slated for July 29, resumes in Bridgetown, The City and will conclude on the Mighty Grynner Highway.

During a press conference, this evening at the National Cultural Foundation’s, West Terrace, St Michael headquarters, the chief executive officer of the NCF, Carol Roberts-Reifer confirmed that permission to hold the festivities on the traditional route has been granted by Cabinet, the chief medical officer and the Barbados Police Service.

This comes after weeks of lobbying by Foreday Morning band leaders, who also submitted a proposal to the NCF.

Initially, NCF proposed two routes for the Foreday Morning Jam to ensure public health safety and the COVID-19 protocols. However, with the relaxation of the COVID-19 measures, band leaders called for a change.

“We would have lobbied for a change to the routes we were given for Foreday Morning. We would have been struggling with numbers for a number of weeks since we launched. We would have met as a collective as band leaders and the consensus among us was that we believe a change in the route would assist us in increasing numbers in participation for the event,” explained Bryan Worrell, owner of Colorz Entertainment.

Speaking on behalf of the Foreday Morning collective, Worrell expressed that band leaders were hopeful that the return to the original route, will lead to increased numbers, after weeks of low registration.

“The hope is that with a change in the route we would see an increase in registrations for all the bands and further participation in the events surrounding Foreday Morning bands as we proceed to the climax of Crop Over,” he continued.

Worrell noted that the logistics of the route are still being finetuned and also mentioned that band leaders are hoping to have a climax event at the end of the jump.

Meanwhile, the Grand Kadooment jump will follow the new route which starts at Warrens, travels along the ABC Highway to the JTC Ramsey roundabout then returns along the highway and through Waterford Bottom and ends at the National Stadium.