Forecast remains for TS Earl to become a hurricane Loop Barbados

Tropical Storm Earl continues to move north away from Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in its 8 am forecast said TS Earl is now located about 190 miles (305 kilometres) north of St Thomas.

TS Earl is moving toward the north-northwest at about 5 mph (7 km/h) and it is expected to turn toward the north at a slightly faster forward speed later today.

Photo: NOAA

There has been little change to TS Earl as the storm continues to have maximum sustained winds that are near 50 mph (85 km/h).

However, NHC said environmental conditions are favourable for TS Earl to become a hurricane later this week.

Hazards

RAINFALL: TS Earl is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches, with isolated storm totals of 8 inches, across the Leeward Islands, US and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Monday. Limited flash, urban, and small stream flooding impacts are possible. Rapid rises on rivers and mudslides in areas of steep terrain are also possible, especially across the central interior region of Puerto Rico. Locally considerable flood impacts are possible in areas that will receive heavier rainfall totals.

WIND: Gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico for a few more hours.