Forde’s strike helps Lady tridents to 1-1 tie versus Bermuda Loop Barbados

Barbados senior women’s football team earned a positive result last night to keep their Concacaf W Gold Cup hopes alive.

Last night at the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf the Lady Tridents produced a spirited performance to draw 1-1 with Group C leaders Bermuda.

The host came from a goal behind to earn the privilege of being the first team to take points away from the high-flying Bermudan ladies who came into the encounter with two victories from two matches.

Bermuda began the match on the front foot and in the 10th minute a direct lob from goalkeeper Zakhari Turner caught the Barbadian defense flat-footed.

Aaliyah Nolan ran onto the ball and fired her right foot shot towards the bottom right corner, but the ball struck the right upright and away from danger.

The Lady Tridents obviously did not read the Nolan threat from the previous attempt and were made to pay for it.

Photo courtesy Concacaf

Another direct ball through the center of the pitch found the fleet-footed forward and she made the left foot finish look so easy as she passed the ball into the left corner in the 24th minute.

Bermuda took the lead into the break, but Barbados responded quickly after the restart.

A corner from the right caused havoc inside the Bermudan penalty area, and center back Adrienne Forde showed great desire to make contact with the ball and converted from close range to level the score 1-1 in the 47th minute.

Barbados had good claims for a penalty kick in the 86th minute when Turner seemed to have challenged substitute Acacia Small inside the penalty area, but Costa Rican referee Saphire Stockman dismissed all appeals.

The teams will ravel in a rematch on Tuesday in Hamilton, Bermuda at the National Sports Center at 6:30 pm.

Starting 11: Kamilah Burke; Daphne Watson-James, Adrienne Forde, Keinelle Johnson, Shaunta Hinds; Ashanee Thompson, Soraya Toppin-Herbert, Shanice Stevenson; Rianna Cyrus, Tiana Bynoe, Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith

Used substitutes: Acacia Small, Shanelle Als, Makela Alleyne, Felicia Jarvis