For some of us – StMaartenNews.com – News Views Reviews & Interviews

For some of us it is about safeguarding power for our children and next generation alone.

For some of us it is all about protecting the economic power of those that we are connected to.

For some of us it is about ensuring that the dynasties and power legacies of our families will live on.

For some of us it is about protecting the wealth of the organizations that we represent.

For some us it is about having our foreign influences overpower the customs of the natives of our Land.

For some of us it is all about influencing a Country with cultures from another Land.

And I can go on and on, but I do get it all, believe me, I do!

But why can it not be about our People and our Country Sint Maarten?

Yes, I do understand that we all want to benefit in one way or another, and we can.

But why can we not allow our People and our Country to benefit FIRST and as well?

Achken Roberto Richardson-IAM

