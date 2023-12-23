Football stakeholders share their Christmas wish list Loop Barbados

It is the time of the year when we get to identify who has been naughty and who has been nice.

Children and adults around the world have compiled their lists after months of careful thought and will be expecting dear ol’ St Nick to deliver in the wee hours Christmas morning.

While some of those gifts of tangible content, some requests are a bit more abstract, sentimental, and invaluable.

This is the case of some selective stakeholders in the football fraternity, who have made their request to Santa Claus, with the intention of developing and improving the quality of our beautiful game.

Here is their Christmas list for 2023.

Devonte Richards (Senior men’s national player)

My wish is for the development of the domestic game, as well as the international game (national team).

That there is a developmental system in place, or something similar to a specialized football school for youth players to be educated and develop as students of the game.

Wren Ramsay (President of the Barbados Secondary School Football League)

My Christmas wish is for the Barbados Secondary School Football League and all stakeholders to collaborate on a strategic pathway for players from grassroots to collegiate and professional teams.

To have a standard set of courses for interested persons to become coaches and administrators of football.

Finally, to have greater community engagement in the game.

Dr. Nicola Yard (Physio of the senior men’s national team)

My wish would be for us to reach a stage where we all understand that the health and wellbeing of footballers are a major part of their success and must be managed holistically.

This is not an area to be short changed.

With this approach, the medical team would include nutritionists, sports psychologists, physiotherapists, massage therapists, sports & athletics therapists, strength & conditioning trainers, and medical doctors.

This would facilitate optimal performance giving our players the best chance to showcase their talent on the world stage.

Amber De Silivia (Senior women’s national player)

My Christmas wish for football is for better support from the association for the players, especially in the national programmes and this goes for both women and men.

People forget that most of these players work all day and then train multiples times per week. We love the game and equally love representing our country, so if the support matched our commitment, I believe both teams will be more successful in 2024.

Angelo Doyle (FIFA Accredited Referee)

My wish is to see everyone aiming for excellence in everything we do. The way we communicate, officiate, and play on and off the field.

As this is a broad topic, the small changes we as a team do make a greater impact on the image and longevity of football.

Keep going, keep striving, let us be greater day by day.

Raphael Holder (Sport Administrator)

I wish for a complete developmental reconstruction of domestic football in all aspects, levels, and varieties of the game, which should translate to gradual improvement and opportunities for those involved.

Pedro McClean (Club Administrator and Manager)

I actually have two wishes.

My first wish is for players here in Barbados understand that what we see on television is the final product, but it takes hours of training to get to that level.

Secondly, I would like coaches, especially at youth level, to put aside egos and work on the development of players.