Football activist dies in hit-and-run

Photo: Dion “Pussy” Flowers, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 19, 2023

Sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning, football legend and community activist, Dion “Pussy” Flowers was a victim of a hit-and-run accident that claimed his life.

AMANDALA has received reports that Flowers was riding his motorcycle on the Philip Goldson Highway in the vicinity of Westrac when he was hit and left for dead. He was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for medical treatment, but passed away today, Thursday, January 19.

Flowers was well-known throughout the St. Martin De Porres community, since he hosted numerous football summer programs for young persons at the football field in the area.

“It’s not only us who will remember him, but the entire St. Martin’s community. Everyone here knows Pussy, so everybody could tell you something about him in this community,” a female relative of Flowers told AMANDALA.

“… For the past several years, he would go to solicit funds from different people in the community, even us as family members. We didn’t have a choice, and we had to donate to his initiative every summer for the football program. He was always there for the young boys in the community, and we used to joke around about it, and he would say that they call him Papa,” she said.

According to his relatives, Flowers loved spending time with his family, and, in addition to often playing dominoes with them, had purchased a karaoke machine for their entertainment.

His family said that they will remember him as a footballer, a domino player, a lover, an entertainer, and a community go-getter, of whom they were very proud.

“Never once in his life, I can describe him as a flat person. Everybody in the family saw him mature at each level to the point where he was. He was a mature, respectful young man, and the entire family was proud to see how he has come. Especially when he took on that football program and start to do all these different things in the community, and we were proud of him,” they said.

Flowers leaves behind 4 children, two girls and two boys, the youngest being 13 years old.

He was 41.

