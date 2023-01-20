FoodieFridays Chef Oneil Anglin’s DIY delicacies Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Christmas cakes and puddings are a must-have in many a Jamaican household during the Yuletide season.

Christmas may be long gone, but for some of us that stocked up on cake – read: fruitcake lovers – there’s still some left way into the new year and we’re just as happy about it as we were on Dec 25.

For Sandals Negril’s talented pastry chef Oneil Anglin, a little twist to his cake and pudding recipes every year is necessary to turn things up a notch.

His style is also a must-try for any explorative baker who wants to add some pizzazz to the dessert section, or your dining table, for that matter.

Loop Lifestyle rounds up the ingredients for a true Jamaican delicacy.

Sorrel Beer Fruit Cake

Ingredients

1/2 lb butter or margarine

1/4 lb brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp almond flavoring

2 cups baking flour

1/2 tsp mixed spice

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp nutmeg powder

3 tbsp red coloring

1 1/2 cup sorrel Red Stripe beer

1/2 cup white rum

1/2 lb mixed fruits

Method

Mix butter or margarine and sugar until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in eggs one at a time. Stir in vanilla essence and almond flavouring. Combine counter flour, mixed spice, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg. Fold the flour mixture into the creamed mixture alternately with the red colouring, sorrel red stripe beer, rum and mixed fruits. Scrape into a greased and lined baking tin. Bake for 1 1/2 hours at 180?C/350?F or until a metal skewer inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool, slice and serve.

Magnum Tonic Wine Pudding

Ingredients

1/2 lb butter

1/2 lb sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 tbsp browning

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp mixed spice (or ground allspice and nutmeg)

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

4 eggs

2 cups magnum tonic wine

1 lb raisins

4 oz mixed peel

4 oz cherries

1/2 lb prunes, chopped

Finely, grated rind of 1 lime or lemon

Orange, zested and juiced

Method

Preheat oven to 180?C/350?F and grease a 9? round cake pan. Use a mixer to cream the butter, sugar, vanilla, and browning until soft and fluffy. Sift the flour, cinnamon, mixed spice, salt and baking powder together. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and one cup magnum tonic wine for the mix. (Add a splash of white rum if you feel adventurous too). Add the egg mixture to the creamed butter and sugar. Stir in the raisins, mixed peel, cherries, prunes, orange zested and juiced, and the lime or lemon rind. (You have the option to puree this mixture of dried fruits in a blender before adding for a moister pudding.) Gently fold in the flour mixture until mixed. Pour mixture into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Pour additional cup of magnum tonic wine over pudding, allow to cool, slice and serve.

NewsAmericasNow.com