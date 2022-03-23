Food Festivals that are coming back in 2022 | Loop Barbados

With its mix of cultures and rich blend of herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables, the Caribbean is a foodie’s delight.

The region has been drawing foodies in for years with a number of events and festivals. Thanks to the COVID-19 virus, many of these festivals were postponed, cancelled or held virtually but this year, some of them are returning to in-person events.

If you are planning to have some food experiences in the region this year, here are some food events that you might want to check out.

Festival Del Mar, Anguilla

Date: April 17 and 18

Belize Cashew Festival and Agriculture Show

Date: May 11

Website: https://belizing.com/Cashew-Festival-and-Agriculture-Show-Belize/

Anguilla Epicurean Festival

Date: May 11 – 15

Website: www.anguillaculinaryexperience.com

Exotic Caribbean fruit. Credit:vitalytitov via iStock

Grenada Chocolate Fest

Date: May 13 – 18

For more info: https://www.grenadachocolatefest.com

Nevis Mango Festival

Date: July 1 to 3

Website: https://nevisisland.com/mango-festival/

Festival de Gastronomie, St Martin

Date: November 13 to 30

Website: https://www.festival-st-martin.com/en