Food Festivals that are coming back in 2022 | Loop Barbados

With its mix of cultures and rich blend of herbs, spices, fruits and vegetables, the Caribbean is a foodie’s delight.
The region has been drawing foodies in for years with a number of events and festivals. Thanks to the COVID-19 virus, many of these festivals were postponed, cancelled or held virtually but this year, some of them are returning to in-person events.
If you are planning to have some food experiences in the region this year, here are some food events that you might want to check out.
Festival Del Mar, Anguilla
Date: April 17 and 18
Belize Cashew Festival and Agriculture Show
Date: May 11
Website: https://belizing.com/Cashew-Festival-and-Agriculture-Show-Belize/
Anguilla Epicurean Festival
Date: May 11 – 15
Website: www.anguillaculinaryexperience.com
Exotic Caribbean fruit. Credit:vitalytitov via iStock
Grenada Chocolate Fest
Date: May 13 – 18
For more info: https://www.grenadachocolatefest.com
Nevis Mango Festival
Date: July 1 to 3
Website: https://nevisisland.com/mango-festival/
Festival de Gastronomie, St Martin
Date: November 13 to 30
Website: https://www.festival-st-martin.com/en