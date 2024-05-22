Fontabelle Road to be resurfaced through Mill and Pave Programme Loop Barbados

Fontabelle Road, St Michael, will be resurfaced under the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

The team from C. O. Williams Construction Limited will begin work today, Wednesday, May 22, and continue each day from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM for approximately one week.

Road users are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. However, local and emergency access will be granted.

Traffic from Cheapside Road will be directed right onto Redman Drive and left onto Lakes Folly. Traffic from the Mighty Grynner Highway will be diverted onto President Kennedy Drive or Prescod Boulevard.

Motorists are kindly asked to obey signage and directions given by flag persons and proceed through construction zones with extreme caution.

MTW and the C. O. Williams Construction team apologised for any inconvenience this work may cause and thank persons in advance for their cooperation.