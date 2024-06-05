Folkestone Park and Marine Reserve to host Open Day today Loop Barbados

The Folkestone Park and Marine Reserve will host an Open Day tomorrow, Wednesday, June 5, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, in celebration of World Environment Day and Oceans Day.

To celebrate the day, several activities have been planned, including free entry to the Museum and Aquarium Room, various environmental displays, glass bottom boat tours, and a plant sale.

There will also be guest performances by Mikey, Blood, and Sugarhe and entertainment by Phoenix Steel Pan, tuk band, DJs Surf Rat and Menace, and a special guest artiste.

Patrons will also get to showcase their talent by participating in a karaoke session.