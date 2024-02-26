Fogging to occur in East and North communities this week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will concentrate its mosquito eradication efforts in the east and north of the island this week.

The team will start on Monday, February 26, in St Andrew, in the following districts:

Boy School Road Worrell RoadWalkersLakesBawden’s Road

The unit will focus on spraying communities in St Lucy for the next three days from Tuesday, February 27, to Thursday, February 29.

On Tuesday the Unit will visit:

Crab Hill DevelopmentContentStroud Bay RoadColes Cave RoadGrape HallArchers BaySalmond

On Wednesday, February 29 it will be:

CluffsRoachesRetreat RoadHope DevelopmentSpringer RoadAnimal Cave RoadNorth Point GardensNorthumberlandRiver Bay

The team will complete its exercise in St Lucy on Thursday in the following areas:

Pie CornerLittle BayUpper SalmondJosey HillRock HallMount ViewChance HallCave HillBishops

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, March 1, when the team visits St James to spray:

Crusher Site RoadProspect RoadJohnson RoadJordan RoadBerbice No. 1Berbice No. 2

Fogging takes place from 4:3 pm0 to 8:30 pm daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.