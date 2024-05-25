Fogging to occur in Christ Church and St Michael next week Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue it’s fogging programme next week, with emphasis on Christ Church and St Michael.

On Monday, May 27, the team from the Vector Control Unit will make its first stop in Christ Church, where it will fog Round Rock, Inch Marlow, Breedy Land, Ealing Park South, and environs.

A return to that parish on Tuesday, May 28, will see fogging at Silver Sands, Green Gardens, Lisbonville, Rollins Road, Liverpool Gardens, Ocean View Drive, St. Christopher Circle, Enterprise Coast Road, and environs.

Fogging moves to St Michael on Wednesday, May 29, where the districts of Bellevue Gap, Gooding Road, Goodings Land, Deanes Village, Baycroft New Road, Glendairy Road and environs will be sprayed.

The following day, Thursday, May 30, the Unit will turn its attention to Flint Hall Road, Kingston Terrace, Jones Road, Licorish Village, Odessa McClean Road and environs.

Fogging culminates on Friday, May 31, in the following St Michael areas: Cozy Corner, Bird Hill, Barkers Tenantry, Rouen Road, Storey Road, Tichbourne Cross Road, Cavewood Road, Haggatt Hall with Avenues, Embassy Gardens, and environs.

The exercise will run from 4:30 to 8:30 PM, each day.

Householders are asked to assist in the control of the aedes aegypti mosquito by opening all windows and doors to allow the fog to penetrate. Persons with respiratory problems are asked to protect themselves from inhaling the fog.

Pedestrians and motorists should proceed with caution when encountering fogging operations on the street and parents are instructed to prohibit children from playing in the fog or running behind the fogging machine.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to affected communities as soon as possible.