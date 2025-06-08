Fogging Schedule: June 10 to 13

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will return to communities in Christ Church and St Michael when it conducts its fogging exercise this week.

There will be no fogging on Monday, June 9, which is a public holiday. The Unit will focus on Christ Church from Tuesday, June 10, to Thursday, June 12, before visiting St Michael on Friday, June 13.

On Tuesday, June 10, the team will target Enterprise Coast Road, Coral Lane, Aurora Drive, Shore Street, Coral Drive, Surf View Road, Pearl Avenue, Oyster Lane, Bow Bell Avenue, Sunrise Street, Ocean Mist Drive, Seaside Drive, Sail Ridge, Sea Breeze Avenue, Lighthouse Drive, Springs Terrace, Garner Drive, Atlantic Shores, Green Garden and environs.

The following day, Wednesday, June 11, the Unit will spray Sea Egg Avenue, Round Rock, Ealing Park South, Jasper Avenue, Coral Avenue, Park Side Drive, Madison Gardens, Sunflower Drive, Ealing Grove Gardens, Alexis Drive, and Hopewell Road.

The team will turn its attention to Hopewell Development, Burke’s Avenue, Bourne’s Land No.2, Trotwood Close, Sayers Court, and surrounding areas on Thursday, June 12.

Fogging for the week will conclude on Friday, June 13, when some areas in St Michael will be sprayed, including Embassy Gardens, Two Mile Hill, Tichbourne Road, Barker’s Road, Rouen Road 1st and 2nd Avenues, Neil’s Tenantry, and Cosy Corner.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time. (PR)