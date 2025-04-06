FOGGING SCHEDULE: April 7-11, 2025

The Vector Control Unit will continue to focus on districts in St George, when it conducts its fogging programme this week.

On Monday, April 7, the Unit will spray Bourne’s Village, Locust Hall Terrace, Locust Hall No. 1, Applewhaites, Roach Village, Paradise, Paradise Village Nos. 1 and 2, Market Hill, Jericho, and surrounding areas.

The next day, Tuesday, April 8, the team will visit Bridge Cot, Market Hill, Belair, Bridge Cot Terrace, Cottage Link Road, Cottage Heights, Cottage Crescent, Grove Terrace, and Grove Tenantry Road.

Mosquito breeding sites in Belair, Market Hill, Bridge Cot, Cottage Court West, Coral Austin Avenue, Newbury Heights, Country Road, 2nd Avenue Newbury, Wood Deal, and Taitt Hill will be targeted on Wednesday, April 9.

The team will spray Workmans, Free Hill, Hope Estate, Salisbury, and Briggs Hill on Thursday, April 10.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, April 11, in Taitt Hill, Rock Hall, Walkers Terrace, Walkers View, Glebe Gardens, Walkers, Workmans, and Upright Street.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time. (BGIS)