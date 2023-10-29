Fogging programme targets three parishes Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit will conduct its fogging programme in three parishes next week – St. Peter, St. Lucy, and Christ Church.

On Monday, October 30, the team will target some areas in St. Peter, including Speightstown, Queen Street, Bovell Road, Mango Lane, Chapel Street, Gooding Alley, Major Walk, Sand Street, Church Street, Golden Mile with Avenues, and surrounding districts.

They will return to that parish on Tuesday, October 31, and fog Gills Road, Around the Town, Farm Road, Niles Road, Farm Tenantry Road, Burma Road, Battaleys, and environs.

The Unit will then move on to the following districts in St. Lucy on Wednesday, November 1 – Bishops, Coconut Hall, Spring Hall, Chance Hall, and neighbouring communities.

On Thursday, November 2, they will return to St. Lucy, and spray Checker Hall Tenantry.

The fogging exercise will conclude for the week on Friday, November 3, in Christ Church. The areas to be visited are Gall Hill, Kingsland Road, Adams Close, Silver Hill, Viola Drive, and environs.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.