Fogging programme targets Christ Church and St Michael Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging programme next week in Christ Church and St Michael, following a short break during the Yuletide season.

The Unit will concentrate its mosquito eradication efforts in Christ Church from Monday, January 8 to Thursday, January 11.

On Monday, they will visit Highway R, Golden Palm Boulevard, Ridge Meadow, Frere Pilgrim South, Edey Village, and environs.

The next day, Tuesday, the team will fog Staple Grove, Cox Road, St. David’s, and surrounding districts.

They will visit Frere Pilgrim, Lower Greys, Valley Vista, and neighbouring communities on Wednesday. And, on Thursday, they will go into Ridge View Estate, Pangola Court, and The Ridge.

Fogging for the week will conclude on Friday, January 12, in St. Michael, in the following districts: Brighton North and South, Pile Bay, Hinkson Gap, and Danesbury.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.