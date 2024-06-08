Fogging in two parishes next week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit continues it’s fogging programme next week with emphasis on Christ Church and St James.

The exercise starts on Monday, June 10, where the team will focus attention on Christ Church. The areas to be sprayed are Upper Carters Gap, Rollins Road, Bournes Land, Goodland Gardens, Highway U, and environs.

The following day, Tuesday, June 11, the team will fog West Terrace Avenues 1 to 16, West Terrace Heights, and surrounding districts, in St James.

A return to that parish on Wednesday, June 12, will see fogging at Wanstead Terrace 1 to 11 Avenues, Oxnards, Oxnards Heights, and environs.

The following day, Thursday, June 13, the Unit will spray Orange Hill, Orange Hill Development, and neighbouring districts.

The programme concludes on Friday, June 14, in St James with the areas of Haynesville, Durants Village, and environs.

Members of the public are advised:

Fogging will run from 4:30 to 8:30pm, each day.Householders are asked to assist in the control of the Aedes aegypti mosquito by opening all windows and doors to allow the fog to penetrate. Persons with respiratory problems are asked to protect themselves from inhaling the fog.Pedestrians and motorists should proceed with caution when encountering fogging operations on the street and parents are instructed to prohibit children from playing in the fog or running behind the fogging machine.The completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to affected communities as soon as possible.