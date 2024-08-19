Fogging in St Philip and Christ Church districts this week

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its fogging exercise in two parishes this week.

The unit will turn its attention to St Philip and Christ Church, when it carries out its mosquito control exercise from today, Monday, August 19, 2024, to Friday, August 23.

The Unit will visit districts in both parishes from Monday to Wednesday.

The team will spray the following communities today:

Market RoadFour SquareWoodbourneBerlin RoadBright HillNos. 1 to 3 Lowther’s ParkBright HillNos.1 to 3 Walronds and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, fogging will be concentrated in the following districts:

Yorkshire RoadPackersWoodbourneNos. 1 to 3 Highland.

The next day, Wednesday, August 21, the unit will visit:

Country View EstateCasuarina DriveCedar AvenueSweet StreetLowther’s HillFairview

The Unit will concentrate its efforts in Christ Church on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the following districts will be fogged:

Jade CircleHurley DriveLead ValeMayfair TerraceSearles Lowlands Park

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, August 23 at:

Nos. 1 to 3 SearlesFair ViewGlade and neighbouring districts.

Members of the public are advised:

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily.Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are also advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.

(GIS).