Fogging in St Philip and Christ Church districts this week

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Fogging in St Philip and Christ Church districts this week
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Young Tridents face “Vincy Heat” in CFU opener today

Crop Over Recap: Lifted Beach a hit of the summer

Prime Minister’s Cup kickoff with development workshops

How to get car insurance in Barbados

Mimosa ready to bring the vibes on Crop Over Friday

Crop Over Recap: Beach House Breakfast new location, same great vibes

Bajan acts steal the show at Tipsy Music Festival

Crop Over Recap; Local artistes shine at Tipsy Music Festival

Rise Barbados promises ‘great value for money’; adds Tionne Hernandez

Monday Aug 19

26°C
Barbados News

The Vector Control Unit will continue its fogging exercise in two parishes this week.

Rosemary Forde

7 hrs ago

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its fogging exercise in two parishes this week.

The unit will turn its attention to St Philip and Christ Church, when it carries out its mosquito control exercise from today, Monday, August 19, 2024, to Friday, August 23.

The Unit will visit districts in both parishes from Monday to Wednesday.

The team will spray the following communities today: 

Market RoadFour SquareWoodbourneBerlin RoadBright HillNos. 1 to 3 Lowther’s ParkBright HillNos.1 to 3 Walronds and surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, fogging will be concentrated in the following districts:

Yorkshire RoadPackersWoodbourneNos. 1 to 3 Highland.

The next day, Wednesday, August 21, the unit will visit:

Country View EstateCasuarina DriveCedar AvenueSweet StreetLowther’s HillFairview 

The Unit will concentrate its efforts in Christ Church on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the following districts will be fogged:

Jade CircleHurley DriveLead ValeMayfair TerraceSearles Lowlands Park

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, August 23 at:

Nos. 1 to 3 SearlesFair ViewGlade and neighbouring districts.

Members of the public are advised:

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30 pm daily.Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.

Members of the public are also advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Tridents unbeaten in CFU U14 Challenge Series

Barbados News

Fogging in St Philip and Christ Church districts this week

Entertainment

Machel Montano to receive Entertainer’s Key to the City of New York

See also

More From

Barbados News

Water outages in St Thomas on Friday; Residents asked to store water

BWA to make a connextion a connection at Hopewell this Friday, August 23.

Barbados News

Retired tricologist Angela Sealy memorial service this Friday

The memorial service for the cremated remains of Angela Marguerite Sealy takes place this Friday, August 23, 2024, at the First Baptist Church.

Barbados News

Retired Manager at RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Trevor Nowell passes

A Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Trevor Patrick Nowell will take place at by the Chapel of Coral Ridge, next Saturday, August 24.

Barbados News

Retired teacher of Sharon Primary Marva Phillips passes

Marva Phillips passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Entertainment

Machel Montano to receive Entertainer’s Key to the City of New York

Lands a residency at the legendary Apollo Theater and a massive arena show at London’s Notting Hill Carnival

Entertainment

‘Alien: Romulus’ bites off $41.5 million to top box office charts

“Alien: Romulus,” the latest installment in the 45-year-old franchise, opened in first place at the North American box office. The 20th Century Studios release earned an estimated $41.5 million in its