Fogging in St Michael and St James this week

Several areas in St Michael and St James will be sprayed by the Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Unit next week, as it seeks to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in Barbados.

The Unit will focus on St Michael for the first four days of the week.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, it will target Henry Dunant Road, North Friendship Drive 1-3, Friendship Terrace, Lowland Drive 1-3, Green Hill Main Road, Mahaica Gap, Storey Gap, Lewis Gap, and surrounding districts.

The following day, Tuesday, July 9, the team will fog Small Land, Green Hill Main Road, Green Hill Nos 1-4, Eden Lodge, Lakes Close, Johnson Land, Sorrel Lane, Middle Lane, White Hall Road, Medford Road, White Hall Nos 1-3, White Hall Terrace, White Hall Main Road, and environs.

Communities including Austin Drive Nos 1-7, Eden Lodge Housing Area, Lodge Hill, Emerald Drive, Sapphire Drive, Garnet Drive, Topaz Drive, Lodge Hill Terrace, Pearl Drive, and Peach Court will be targeted on Wednesday, July 10.

On Thursday, July 11, the Unit will visit Lodge Crescent, Lodge Hill, Rock Dundo Heights, Well Gap Nos 1 – 4, Rock Dundo Park with avenues, White Hall Main Road, and Sunny Side Garden.

The fogging exercise for the week will conclude on Friday, July 12, in St James, in the following districts:

Hoytes VillageCanewood RoadBagatelle Terrace with avenuesHoytes Terrace

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30pm daily.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.