Fogging in St John, St Phillip, Christ Church this week Loop Barbados

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its fogging exercise in three parishes this week.

On Tuesday, January 23, the programme ventures to St John with fogging at Welch Town, Pot House, Bath Land, Newcastle and environs.

Continuing on Wednesday, January 24, the team will journey to St Phillip with fogging scheduled at Lucas Street, Tranquility Drive and Circle, Duncan Circle, Winward Drive, Ruby Drive, Park Drive with Avenues, Duncans Road, Proverbs Drive, West Proverbs Drive, Highway 5, Highway L, Highway M and environs.

The following day, Thursday, January 25, fogging will occur in Christ Church areas such as Round the Rock, Ealing Park South, Breedy Road, Breedy Land, Madison Gardens, Inch Marlow and environs.

On Friday, January 26, the programme continues and culminates in Christ Church with fogging in areas such as Sea View Road, Golden Plover Road, Plover Court, Winbrill, Teal, Dowitcher, Inch Marlow, and environs.

The fogging exercise takes place from 4:30pm to 8:30pm daily.

What to do and what to expect?

Householders are asked to assist in the control of the aedes aegypti mosquito and are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.

People with respiratory problems are urged to protect themselves from inhaling the spray. Pedestrians and motorists should proceed with caution when encountering fogging operations on the street, and parents are instructed to prohibit children from playing in the fog or running behind the fogging machine.

Members of the public are advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected as soon as possible.