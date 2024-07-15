Fogging in St John and St Michael this week

The Vector Control Unit will take its mosquito reduction campaign to the parishes of St John and St Michael this week.

From Monday, July 15, to Thursday, July 18, 2024, the team will concentrate its efforts in St John.

The following communities will be fogged on Monday: Sealy Hall, Consett Bay Cul-de-sac, Codrington, Sargeant Street, Welch Town, Coach Hill, Haynes Hill, Colleton Gardens.

On Tuesday, the unit will visit Cliff Cottage, Colleton Tenantry, Glebe Land, Pothouse, Edge Cliff, Hothersal Tenantry, Edge Cliff Gardens, Malvern, and surrounding areas.

The team will spray Clifton Hall, Church View, New Castle, New Castle Park, Zores, Martin’s Bay, St Margaret’s Village, and Glenburnie on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Hackleton’s Cliff, Horton Village, Venture Nos 1 to 4, Mount Tabor Heights, Sherbourne Nos 1 to 3, Sherbourne Gardens, Wilson Hill, Claybury Tenantry, and Easy Hall, will be targeted.

The fogging exercise for the week concludes in St Michael, on Friday, July 19.

The Unit will go into Henry Dunant Road, 1st to 3rd North Friendship Drive, Friendship Terrace, 1st to 3rd Lowland Drive, Green Hill Main Road, Mahaica Gap, Storey Gap, and Lewis Gap.

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30pm daily.

Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the fog.

Members of the public are also advised that the completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.