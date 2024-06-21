Fogging in St James and St Thomas next week

A number of communities in St James and St Thomas will be fogged next week, when the Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Unit conducts its mosquito reduction exercise.

The Unit will concentrate its efforts in St James for the first three days of the week. On Monday, June 24, Wanstead Gardens, Husbands Heights, Santa Rosa Drive, Mid-Summer Drive, and Dracaena Avenue will be targeted.

The team will then go into Dairy Meadows Road, John Plains, St John The Baptist Road, and Bamboo Ridge, on Tuesday, June 25.

The following day, Wednesday, June 26, the Unit will spray Hoytes Village, Cavewood Road, Bagatelle Terrace with Avenues, and Hoytes Terrace. On Thursday, June 27, Center Lane, Kew Road, and Redman Village in St Thomas will be visited.

The fogging exercise will conclude on Friday, June 28, in Welches, Welches Heights, Plum Tree Avenue, Terrace Drive, Padmore Village, and surrounding districts.

Members of the public are advised:

Fogging takes place from 4:30 to 8:30pm daily.Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter. Children should not be allowed to play in the spray.The completion of scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the Unit’s control. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to communities affected in the soonest possible time.